Sunderland’s new head coach is leading preparations for the new campaign

Régis Le Bris has begun his Sunderland tenure, with the new Championship campaign fast approaching. Here, we take you behind the scenes to look at what his key priorities were and what he's likely to be focusing on in the weeks ahead...

On the pitch

Sunderland's senior squad returned to the Academy of Light a couple of days before the pre-season programme officially began for routine testing, with the real work beginning a week ago today. As you'd expected, the programme begins with a significant emphasis on fitness and running, with numerous double sessions in what is a punishing schedule for the players.

Le Bris took something of a hands-off role in the first couple of says, preferring to focus mainly on observing both the playing staff and the coaching staff. After a initial introduction to the players (which he did in his hugely impressive English), he delivered a more detailed presentation on Wednesday morning in which he outlined the way he wants his team to play moving forward. The work then very quickly began on integrating this into the training sessions, ahead of the return to action at Gateshead and South Shields on Saturday. Le Bris has been clear in setting out his preferred playing style, wanting an aggressive pressing game while acknowledging that the rigours of the long Championship season means there needs to be some 'balance'. He wants to operate primarily with a back four, in a system that will look like a 4-3-3 in possession and 4-4-2 out of it. That will be the starting point in the first friendlies, with tweaks and improvements to be made as the season nears.

"The first [talk with the players] was to introduce myself, my first full speech in English - oof I was a little bit anxious," Le Bris explained of his first talks with the players.

"Just introduce myself, my methodology in a few words. Then on Wednesday we talked about the game model and how we want to play as Sunderland. If we are clear on the principles, if we are clear on the tasks the players need to master, then it'll give them huge confidence as a team, as a player because they know what's expected from the coach, and the game is simple.

"Also, what are the tasks of the other players, once this part of knowledge is done, we have a better confidence to deal with the unpredictability of the game. We'll have many different opponents, many different scenarios and events in the game. If we build this base, we could perform better after. That was our first meeting and now we have to practise. The next few training sessions were to implement this."

Luke O'Nien gave a good insight into the week with club media, stressing just how much emphasis Le Bris was already putting on tactical detail in sessions.

"We’ve gone over the philosophy and he likes it when it goes into training straight away," he explained.

"Even though we are six or seven days in, the philosophy and the style is in there straight away so that is good. It gives us five or six weeks to learn it before the first game of the season. It’s important that everybody knows each other’s jobs and he’s made that very clear, it's not just focusing on yourself. It's focusing on every single person so we all know what each other is doing which makes, as he said, an unpredictable game a bit more predictable. It's been really enjoyable." Expect that tactical work to step up again ahead of this weekend's first games.

Le Bris began to hold more detailed 1-v-1 talks with the players towards the end of last week, a process that will continue into this week. This will give him a chance to get to know the players a little better and also to get across his plans for them individually and for the team more widely. While he already has some very clear ideas regarding individual players and the role/position he would like them to fulfil, in some cases this is likely to be an ongoing process over the course of pre-season.

Off the pitch

Le Bris revealed last week that he was in daily meetings with Kristjaan Speakman and the recruitment team regarding the summer transfer window. Speakman has revealed that the club are in talks with potential acquisitions, waiting for decisions from some amid interest from rival clubs. Both Le Bris and Speakman confirmed that the club are looking to add some players with Championship experience to the group and while many targets are now actively in play, part of the process will also be the new head coach assessing what he already has in-house. While the club want to move quickly and are trying to do so in some cases, there's also a recognition that Le Bris may find some answers, and potentially some issues, as he goes along.