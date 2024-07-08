Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been handed a significant boost as they step up their summer transfer window plans

Jobe Bellingham is set to snub interest from the Premier League and stay at Sunderland for the upcoming campaign.

The 18-year-old has interest from clubs in top tiers across Europe, with Crystal Palace making the strongest push for his signature so far this summer. Palace have a strong record of signing top talent from the EFL and tracked Bellingham’s impressive debut campaign on Wearside closely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland had rejected initial moves from Palace this summer, determined to keep the core of their side together as they look to push for a play-off place this season. That Bellingham had three years left on his current deal meant they were always fairly confident that they could keep him in the current window and transfer Fabrizio Romano now says that the player himself has decided he is keen to stay for at least one more season.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said last week that he could not guarantee there would be no significant departures this summer but made clear that there was no need to sell any player. While the market is volatile and things can change quickly, it looks for now highly likely that Bellingham will stay in an early boost to new head coach Régis Le Bris as he plans ahead for the new campaign.

“I think it's really difficult to predict what will happen through the summer,” Speakman said last week.

“I think all I can say on the player retention piece is that we've had a really strong record on that. Obviously, fantastic news with young Chris [Rigg] signing this week, I think that endorses and echoes everything we've been saying previously, and like you said, we'll just take every piece of interest or every discussion that happens along the way for what it is at that point in time, which is really, really difficult to predict, and I appreciate from a supporter's perspective, you want some certainty. I think the danger with the transfer window is it's always an uncertain period, but our intent and our objective has always been to retain our talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I've said before, I'd much rather get loads of interest on our talented players than be struggling to name talented players in our group,” he added.