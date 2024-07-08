Régis Le Bris started work on Wearside last Monday and the Black Cats are stepping up their preparations for the new campaign, with their first pre-season friendlies against Gateshead and South Shields on Saturday.
Recruitment has understandably been a key focus for Le Bris and the Sunderland hierarchy since his appoint, with the club eagerly looking to strengthen their ranks this summer. Retaining talent is another key priority this summer, and contract talks are under way with a number of players in the squad amid anticipated interest from the Premier League. So what’s the latest with every deal they’ve been linked with so far this summer and what can fans actually expect from the summer window? Here, we run you through...
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Sheffield United have been linked with a move but at this stage it appears unlikely they’d be able to meet Sunderland’s lofty asking price. Arsenal and Liverpool might, if one of their senior goalkeepers departs. Patterson’s homegrown status and experience at such a young age makes him an attractive option to those clubs, but he’s in no rush to leave and is under a long-term contract. It would take an excellent and clear development plan, plus a huge bid, to tempt him. Sunderland are clearly planning for him to be their number one goalkeeper next season and at this stage, there's no reason to think that will change. Southampton are also said to be interested but do not at this stage seem likely to reach the club's lofty valuation. Sunderland are very calm about this one as things stand, given his contractual situation. | Frank Reid
2. ALEX BASS
Bass has joined League Two side Notts County on a permanent deal after a successful loan at AFC Wimbledon last season. Sunderland recouped a fee for the goalkeeper as he entered the last year of his contract, making a sale the best option for all parties. | Frank ReidPhoto: Frank Reid
3. MATTY YOUNG
Linked with a loan move to Notts County, which clearly will not happen now that Bass has gone there to take the number one shirt. Young will go out on loan and probably to another League Two club after impressing at Darlington last season, but is currently training with Sunderland's senior goalkeeper group at the start of pre-season. Could well be rewarded for his progress with a new contract before he heads out on loan, but expect to see him in action at either Gateshead or South Shields this weekend, and then very probably in Spain the following week too. | Ben CuthbertsonPhoto: Ben Cuthbertson
4. SIMON MOORE
Sunderland's first signing of the summer. The Black Cats feel he'll offer cover and competition for Anthony Patterson while also adding some very valuable experience both to the goalkeeping group and the dressing room more broadly. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
