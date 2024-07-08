Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland transfer target has sealed a move to the club’s Championship rivals

Former Sunderland transfer target Macaulay Langstafg has sealed a move to Championship rivals Millwall.

The 27-year-old, who has signed a long-term deal at The Den - scored 28 goals in League Two for Notts County last season, after netting 41 National League goals to help them win promotion the previous campaign. Langstaff has netted 119 senior goals during his career so far.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Derby County were all said to be showing interest in Langstaff back in January, with the League Two club reportedly valuing the striker at around £1.5million.

However, the striker has now concluded a deal to sign for Millwall for a fee reported to be around the £700,000 mark. It’s understood, Langstaff’s former club Gateshead will receive a sell-on fee now the striker has been sold.