Sunderland will face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Boxing Day

Sunderland have been allocated 7,343 away tickets for their Boxing Day trip to face Blackburn Rovers, the club has confirmed.

The Black Cats will travel to Ewood Park on December 26th, and should take with them a notable support from Wearside. The official capacity of Rovers’ home ground is 31,367, meaning that just under a quarter of the stadium could be taken up by Sunderland fans, if the club manage to sell out their allocation.

Tickets will be sold on a tiered basis, with Phase One open to season ticket holders in receipt of +25 BCP from 2pm on Tuesday 26th November to Wednesday 27th November at 4pm. Supporters in Phase One are guaranteed a ticket.

Phase Two season ticket holders with +15 BCP will be able to purchase tickets from 10am Thursday 28th November to Friday 29th November at 4pm, subject to availability. Season ticket holders with no BCP will be able to secure a ticket between 10am and 4:30pm on Monday 2nd December. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday 3rd December.

Prices for tickets are as follows: Adult (24-64): £27.00; Senior (65+): £22.00; Under 24 (18-23): £17.00; Under 18 (12-17): £12.00; Under 12 (2-11) £9.00. Any under-14 tickets must be sold with an accompanying adult. As part of their allocation, Sunderland have been given 10 wheelchair spaces, while fans are advised that age verification measures will be in place throughout the current season; meaning that the age band they are purchasing must match the age band on the season ticket.

Sunderland hosted Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day back in 2022, with a stoppage time strike from loanee Ellis Simms deciding the contest in the Black Cats’ favour after Ross Stewart had scored both a goal and an own goal. Since then, Sunderland have enjoyed mixed fortunes against Blackburn, winning 3-1 at Ewood Park last season before suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat back in April.