Ex-Sunderland boss among early favourites for Leicester City job

David Moyes could be in line to replace Steve Cooper at Leicester City

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes has emerged as an early favourite to succeed Steve Cooper at Leicester City, according to bookmakers.

The Scot has been out of work since departing West Ham at the end of last season, but is currently leading the field at odds of just 6/4, alongside ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The Foxes took the decision to oust Cooper from his post following a run of two wins, four draws, and six defeats across their opening dozen Premier League matches this term.

The 44-year-old lasted just five months in the dugout at the King Power Stadium, having replaced Enzo Maresca in late June. A statement from Leicester reads: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan, and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future. Men’s first team training will be overseen by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

As well as Moyes and Potter, the bookies have also installed former Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy amongst the front-runners to replace Cooper at 11/4, while Carlos Corberan, head coach of West Brom, who will face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening, is priced at 12/1.

This is not the first Premier League job that Moyes has been linked with of late. A recent report from The Sun suggested that the 61-year-old is being “targeted” for an emotional return to former club Everton. The Toffees are struggling for form under Sean Dyche, and could look to freshen things up by bringing Moyes back to Merseyside, with the man himself said to open to the prospect of a top flight comeback.