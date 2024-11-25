Régis Le Bris issues injury update on Sunderland's trio of surprise absentees at Millwall
Dennis Cirkin is expected to miss West Brom’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
The Sunderland defender was absent at Millwall on Saturday after undergoing surgery on a broken wrist over the international break, having played through the pain barrier in the previous two fixtures. The surgery was successful but the Black Cats are waiting for the 22-year-old to fully recover.
Régis Le Bris said that Cirkin will ‘probably not’ be available to face West Brom on Tuesday but that he could return at Sheffield United on Friday night. Aji Alese is expected to continue at left back after impressing on his return from injury on Thursday.
Le Bris will welcome back Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham from suspension on Tuesday night. The Sunderland head coach also confirmed that Leo Hjelde and Nazariy Rusyn were available for selection after missing out with minor injuries on Saturday.
The Sunderland head coach added that Aaron Connolly was available after being withdrawn in the second half at The Den.
“Dennis will probably not be available tomorrow but we will see for Friday’s game. He had surgery which was successful but [his return] depends on the pain, how it feels when he trains. We just have to wait a bit. Leo and Nazariy can be involved tomorrow.
“Aaron was ill so we brought him off but he is OK now, yes.”
