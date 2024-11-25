Millwall boss Neil Harris has praised Sunderland’s medical staff for their help at The Den last weekend

Millwall manager Neil Harris praised the medical staff of Sunderland after two medical emergencies at The Den last Saturday.

The incidents occurred at the same time towards the end of the first half, which led to the players being taken off the pitch for 25 minutes before play eventually resumed. One fan was pictured being taken away on a stretcher from the Dockers Stand at The Den.

Sunderland were deservedly ahead thanks to Aaron Connolly’s first goal for the club, which looked set to put them two points clear of Sheffield United at the top of the Championship. However, Régis Le Bris’ side had to settle for being ahead on goal difference come full-time after Femi Azeez struck a second-half stoppage-time equaliser.

After the game, Harris praised both Sunderland and Millwall’s medical staff during the game for their responses to the medical emergencies at The Den last weekend, which caused the game to be halted during the first half.

Harris said: “Let’s start with the most important thing, that both supporters make a full recovery.“I want to praise not just my medical team that I thought were immense in their reaction, but also Sunderland’s club doctor as well who went into the top tier of the home end to support one of our fans.

“We’ve all come here to watch a game of football and enjoy it and nobody should be leaving in ambulances, so to two fans of our football club, we wish them well,” Harris concluded after the 1-1 draw in the Championship.