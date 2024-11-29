Gateshead defender sets sights high after long-awaited comeback from injury

Gateshead defender Joe Grayson has reflected on his comeback from an injury hampered the early months of his second season with the National League club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead’s home defeat against Rochdale in midweek marked the start of a hectic month for the National League promotion contenders - and the end of a long road to recovery for defender Joe Grayson.

The former Barrow and Blackburn Rovers defender became a popular figure with team-mates, coaches and supporters alike during a positive first season at the International Stadium that ended with a historic FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors. After putting pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal during the summer, hopes were high Grayson could enjoy further success during his second season with the Heed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, disaster struck in the final minute of an opening day 5-1 win against Ebbsfleet United as the versatile defender suffered a serious knee injury as he tried to prevent his side conceding a corner-kick and preserve what was a clean sheet at that point in the game. Slowly, but surely, Grayson has worked his way back towards full fitness and he returned to on-pitch action when he replaced Dan Jones on the hour-mark during the defeat against Rochdale.

Joe Grayson in action for Gateshead (photo Emilio Kirtley) | Emilio Kirtley

Reflecting on the impact of the injury and his lengthy recovery, Grayson told The Echo: “It’s nice to be back, it’s been a while and it’s been frustrating. I love playing football, I love playing for this club, so when that’s taken away, it’s hard. It was a great feeling to be back after so long out. I can look back and think so many things but there are no regrets, it could have happened to anyone and it was just an opportunity to work hard and get myself in a position to help the team when I got back. I’m in a positive place and I’m just looking forward to doing everything I can to get the club to where we want to be.”

Although it would be somewhat harsh to suggest Gateshead’s season so far has been defined by injuries, the loss of Grayson, former Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson and the influential Greg Olley have made life difficult. However, Grayson believes the atmosphere and togetherness that has been fostered at the club means the recovery process has been made easier over the last four months.

He said: “It’s such a wonderful club filled with so many brilliant people and the support I had after the injury was unbelievable. I would never wish injury on anyone but to have good people around me, people like Greg and Kenton, spending that time in the gym, lifting each other and pushing each other, it made the journey easier. I would rather have done it on my own if it meant those two lads being out on the pitch but I’ve appreciated the support they have given me throughout the journey back”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grayson found himself in a somewhat strange situation of suffering a serious injury during Rob Elliot’s managerial reign before stepping up his rehabilitation in the aftermath of the appointment of Carl Magnay as successor to the former Newcastle United goalkeeper. However, the Heed defender saw enough during his new manager’s time working on the coaching staff of Elliot and predecessor Mike Williamson to know the Tynesiders had made the right move with the appointment.

“I loved playing under the gaffer during his previous role as a coach last season,” admitted Grayson. “I think he’s a brilliant coach and a brilliant man manager. We lost three brilliant people to Crawley and we wish them all of the best - but if I’m honest, I don’t think you could ask for anyone better to come in given the detail he goes through, day-in, day-out. I think the club is in good hands with the gaffer, Brids (Liam Bridcutt) and Skins (Ian Skinner).

There was a familiar face at the International Stadium when Grayson reached the closing stages of his painstaking recovery after Magnay invited the defender’s father and former Sunderland manager Simon Grayson in to speak to his players. The relationship is one that works for both parties according to the Heed defender - even if he did manage to avoid some of the advice handed out to his team-mates at the time.

“It’s a bit easier when I was in the gym so I didn’t have to listen to him,” he joked. “But seriously, it speaks volumes for Mags’ attitude that he wanted to reach out and speak to a manager with so much experience. He’s not just here for the jolly-up, he wants to get the best out of himself so he reached out to Dad and he was over the moon to receive the call. I think it’s helped Dad as well because it means they can bounce ideas off each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

For now, the goal for Grayson and the Gateshead squad is to continue their push for a historic promotion into League Two after they were cruelly denied the chance to compete in last season’s National League play-offs after discovering the International Stadium failed to meet the criteria to host EFL fixtures. A resolution to the issue has now been found and the Heed’s home now possesses the five-year security of tenure required to be eligible for promotion. Grayson admitted the news has given everyone at the club ‘a spark’ to try and ensure they are in a position to challenge for promotion come the end of the season.

“It was frustrating what happened last year but it was spoken about in the summer when lads were signing new deals,” he explained. “We were told it was done but nothing concrete so to get that news it’s over the line is a real positive. It gives us a spark to try and do what we did last year and get that reward at the end.”

The next step in that challenge comes when Gateshead travel to Braintree Town on Saturday afternoon.