Sunderland travel to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Friday

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has bemoaned the “ridiculous” scheduling that both his side and Sunderland have been subjected to this week.

The two clubs meet in a top of the table clash on Friday evening having both played on Tuesday night. Furthermore, with the Blades and the Black Cats having both contested fixtures last Saturday, it means that by the time the final whistle blows at Bramall Lane, they will have played three matches in six days, with a busy festive period just around the corner.

And while Wilder has accepted that the demands made by the EFL and its broadcast partners are part and parcel of being in the race for promotion, he has still made it abundantly clear that he is not pleased with the frequency with which his side have been forced into action.

Speaking to The Star, Wilder said: “The turnaround of games is ridiculous. And I do understand it, the teams that people want to see or are in and around the top four or five will be the ones who gets showcased, but we're coming off a Saturday, to a Tuesday, to a Friday night yet again.

"l look at everyone else's fixtures and there's only maybe another one or two who have the turnaround we have to deal with. It's not ideal - not ideal for Sunderland, and not ideal for us, but we'll deal with it."

Sunderland and Sheffield United enjoyed mixed fortunes during their respective midweek outings. While the Black Cats were forced to settle for a point following a 0-0 draw against West Brom, the Blades swept aside Oxford United to retain their spot at the summit of the Championship table. Indeed, a win over Regis Le Bris’ men on Friday would open up a five-point gap between themselves and the visitors heading into the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

Following United’s promotion to the Premier League, the two sides did not meet last season, but during the 2022/23 campaign, Sunderland were beaten twice by their Yorkshire opponents, with both matches ending 2-1 to the Blades.