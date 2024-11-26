Sunderland were forced to settle for their fifth draw in a row after Wilson Isidor’s close-range strike was ruled out for offside against West Brom.

Isidor’s second-half effort was the closest either side came in a tight game low on quality. The Black Cats had the better of the second half after a drab opening 45, but were unable to break down a well-organised opponent.

Sunderland had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges but it was West Brom who enjoyed the big chance of the half, Josh Maja uncharacteristically wasting a huge shooting opportunity inside the box when Tom Fellows found him with a low cross.

From there on West Brom threatened little throughout the half, but proved an exceptionally tough side for Sunderland to open up. The hosts were dominating possession and territory but finding themselves unable to do much with it, their only real moments of threat coming when a deflected effort from Wilson Isidor almost caught Palmer off guard when it took a deflection. Palmer then almost played himself into trouble on his own line, hacking the ball clear before Isidor could pounce.

Sunderland had a raft of set pieces throughout the half but couldn’t trouble a resolute opponent.

The second half saw the hosts begin to turn their possession into more clear cut chances, and they thought they had taken the lead when Rigg was able to play O’Nien to the byline. His low cross was turned home at close range by Isidor but agonisingly, the offside flag was then raised.

Sunderland continued to apply pressure, an effort from Rigg brilliantly blocked after persistent work by substitute Mayenda before Roberts nudged a clever first-time effort inches wide of the far post.

The Black Cats looked most likely to score but West Brom almost caught them on the break inside the final ten minutes, a brilliant clearance from Ballard on his own goal line preventing Grant from scoring against the run of play.

Le Bris’s side had shown some good signs in the second half but their challenge petered out in the closing stages and they were forced to settle for another draw.

Anthony Patterson Barely had a save to make. Calm in possession but did put a few passes straight into touch. 6

Luke O'Nien Was a decent outlet for Sunderland going forward and was inches away from providing an assist when Isidor was flagged offside in the second half. Did well and a bit unlucky to be taken off - though the desire to get extra width on the left was understandable. 7

Dan Ballard Dominated most of his duels and came up strong with a superb clearance on his own goal line inside the final ten minutes. Looks to be getting back to his best. 7

Chris Mepham Made some big interventions in the opening exchanges and then pretty much coasted through the game thereafter. Even one clearance he looked in trouble trying to make ran for a team mate. Very accomplished. 8