Kristjaan Speakman 'thrilled' as Sunderland starlet pens new long-term deal

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young has signed a new deal at the club

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted that he is “thrilled” after promising goalkeeper Matty Young put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.

The teenage stopper is currently out on loan in League Two with Salford City, but has struggled to earn regular minutes at the Peninsula Stadium so far this term. Indeed, Young has been restricted to just five appearances across three cup competitions since leaving Wearside.

But while his first team opportunities may be scarce at the present moment in time, expectations for the 18-year-old still remain high at the Stadium of Light, and as such, Sunderland have seen fit to tie him down to a fresh contract that will run until 2028.

Speaking after the announcement of Young’s new deal, Speakman said: “We’re pleased with Matty’s progress at present and thrilled that he has extended his contract through to 2028. His recent England Under-20 debut at 17 years of age provides a nice reference point of where he is currently and through continued hard work and dedication, he can go on to achieve much more.”

The player himself added: “Signing this deal until 2028 means so much to me because I love this club. I have been here for more than a decade and I am delighted to extend my stay. Last year, I had my first experience of travelling and training with the first team, which was a huge milestone. Since then, I’ve gained valuable experience on loan at Darlington and now at Salford City. My focus is on continuing to work hard, and I hope that one day I’ll get my chance to play for Sunderland."

Despite struggling for game time, Young has still made an impact for Salford. In a recent EFL Trophy clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s, the starlet saved two penalty kicks in the same half, helping his side to a 3-2 victory in the process.

A recent report suggested that Sunderland could look to reassess Young’s loan at Salford during the January transfer window if he fails to secure a more regular first team berth over the coming weeks.