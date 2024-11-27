Sunderland continue their campaign with an away trip to Sheffield United this week

Sunderland will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Friday night. The Black Cats have drawn each of their last five outings in the Championship, including a sharing of the spoils with West Brom in midweek.

That result, coupled with a good win for the Blades against Oxford United, means that a loss for Regis Le Bris’ side could see them slip five points behind their hosts at the summit of the table this weekend. Speaking after Tuesday’s draw with West Brom, the Frenchman said: "We are frustrated and disappointed, this is the main feeling in the dressing room for sure at the end of the game.

"In the positive part, against a good, well-organised team with good players - it shows that we are getting better in many areas. I think we pressed very well man-for-man and with our zonal defence, and we solved a lot of problems in the game. There were maybe some trials and errors for 10/15 minutes, then it solved and they decided to play long balls - this was a good sign for us.

"In possession we were dominant, we had three or four chances to score but we didn't. In that scenario, the experience and the quality in the final third are very important and probably because we are still young, we didn't manage too well the frustration we experienced in this situation. There was a lack of accuracy and sometimes discipline, sometimes just a matter of centimetres can make the difference. Set pieces as well, these were the small details that can make the difference and today it wasn't enough. I want to keep the positive part of the game and the experience, we are getting better."

But as attention now turns to Friday’s meeting with Sheffield United, here’s everything you need to know about how to keep up to date with all of the action...

When does Sheffield United vs Sunderland kick off?

Sunderland will play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Friday evening in the Championship, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 8pm GMT.

Is Sheffield United vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, Sheffield United vs Sunderland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Sheffield United vs Sunderland ?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Tickets for Sunderland's clash with Sheffield United are no longer available, with the Black Cats set to take a substantial away support to the Steel City.