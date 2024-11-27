Jobe Bellingham made his comeback for Sunderland on Tuesday evening

Former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges has lavished praise on current Black Cats star Jobe Bellingham, claiming that the midfielder boasts a “scary” level of potential.

The teenager had been absent from each of Sunderland’s last three outings in the Championship due to a red card received against QPR at the beginning of November, but returned to the starting XI for Tuesday evening’s 0-0 stalemate with West Brom.

And speaking prior to the contest, Bridges was quick to hail Bellingham for the impact that he has had on Wearside in recent times. Addressing the starlet’s inclusion in Regis Le Bris’ side during Sky Sports’ coverage of the match, he said: “When he [Bellingham] is in the team, they tend to get more points, they tend to get more goals. He's been a massive miss.

“I talked about having a little bit more experience and quality - he brings that, even though he's still young, and that's what Sunderland are all about. It's his energy levels, being able to go from box to box. He joins in the attack, he gets himself involved, he gets the goals. He's also there for the assist, but his defensive attitude is brilliant.

“That's why I think the Millwall game that we showed, the late goal, that wouldn't have happened if he was in [the side]. Also with Trai Hume coming in as well, but the influence that this man has, and the future that he has, is scary to think.

“And there is talk, obviously his brother at Real Madrid, people are saying this kid could actually be better. Now that is scary. So Sunderland have got a diamond, and they've got to maximise him today in this game.”

Sunderland are still yet to win a game without Bellingham in their side this season. All three of their Championship fixtures during his absence ended in draws, while an earlier Carabao Cup clash with Preston North End ended in defeat. So far this season, the midfielder has two goals and an assist across 14 league appearances.