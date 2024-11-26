Sunderland face West Brom at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this evening...

Sunderland fans have reacted to Régis Le Bris’ surprise change ahead of West Brom.

Luke O'Nien looks set to move across to left back as Sunderland welcome West Brom to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

With Dennis Cirkin still unavailable as he recovers from surgery on his wrist, Régis Le Bris has opted not to risk Aji Alese after he played 90 minutes in his first game since August at Millwall.

Alese is replaced in the starting XI by Trai Hume, who is available again after serving a one-game suspension. Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham also return to the XI after returning from their own suspensions, with Eliezer Mayenda and Aaron Connolly dropping to the bench.

Here, we look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the team news on The Echo’s social media channels:

Aidan said: “Why O'Nein over Alese at left back?? Did nothing wrong vs Millwall.”

One Sunderland fan said: “Alese being rested and back in for Friday easing him back after injury I'd imagine.”

Warren Carter added: “Why not Alese? I saw him walking in with the squad. Is it because played 90 mins the other day?”

Charlie Howe responded: “Feel like the manager is being forced to keep 09 in. Alese has to play LB.”

Nick replied saying: “Forced to keep O’Nien in? He’s been one of our best players this season...”

Billy added: “He’s been out injured for months. Can’t do three games in six days.”

Freddie said: “Disappointed Mayenda lost his spot, was immense on the wing Saturday.”

Tucky said: “Interesting set up. Somewhat attacking but looking a but weak down the left. Gonna need O'Nein and Watson to step up as that where we get most attacking threat from usually.”

Igor added: “Pleased to see Watson in again, he'll just get better with minutes on the pitch at this level.”

Sean said: “If I say jeez, why’s he playing Roberts then tonight might be the night he actually gets an assist or even a goal.”

Scott added: “Alese on the bench, feel for Mayenda as I thought he looks decent on the right. Happy for Watson to keep his place.”