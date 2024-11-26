Sunderland v West Brom: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats held to fifth draw in a row
Sunderland are looking to land their first win in five when they face Carlos Corberan’s West Brom on Tuesday night.
You can follow all the latest in our live blog below, starting with the team news from both sides.
Sunderland v West Brom LIVE: Team news and updates from the Stadium of Light
- Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Mepham, O'Nien; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Watson, Isidor
- Subs: Moore, Aleksic, Connolly, Johnson, Hjelde, Alese, Aouchiche, Rusyn, Mayenda
Le Bris reaction
Disappointed and frustrated, for sure. In the positive part, it shows that against such a good team we are getting better in many areas of the game - we pressed very well.
In possession we were dominant but the final phase, we didn’t score with three or four chances.
How the table looks
Big wins for Burnley and Sheffield United tonight - it is starting to look rather ominous with the parachute payment teams consolidating their positions near the top
Player ratings are in
FULL TIME
It all rather peters out in the end. Frustrating night.
Some good stuff from Sunderland in the second half but West Brom proved as hard to break down as we expected.
Three minutes added time
West Brom launch a free kick forward but the offside flag is raised.
88 mins
Sunderland continue to push but West Brom looked to have come through that wave of pressure earlier in the half. With one min to play they’re comfortable.
Cole on for Grant.
WHAT A CLEARANCE
West Brom break and Grant’s effort is going in the bottom corner but Ballard emerges from nowhere to hack clear. what a clearance - that was almost the dreaded sucker punch.
West Brom sub
Maja replaced by John Swift. Maja was lively through the first half, but has ben very quiet in the second.
12 minutes to play.
Sunderland’s best set piece - Mepham wins first contact but Ballard just can’t leap high enough to turn in at the back post. Game has definitely shifted now, Sunderland are threatening in the final third.
SO CLOSE!
As close as Sunderland have come. Nice play and Roberts does really well to nudge a low cross first time towards the far post. Dribbles inches wide.
So close!
Mayenda does really well to apply pressure at the byline and nick the ball. Runs for Rigg and his effort is just blocked.
Double sub
Le Bris turns to his bench. 24 mins to play.
O’Nien goes off (that’s a surprise, been good from the right) for Alese. And Mayenda replaces Watson.
63 mins
Another attempt from the edge of the area, this time it’s Jobe on his weaker foot. Well over.
So close...
Sunderland take it short, Mepham tees up Rigg but he blazes over on his weaker foot.
61 minutes
Some concerted pressure from Sunderland now, Rigg’s cross is headed out for a corner.
GOAL RULED OUT
Sunderland think they’ve finally broken through. Rigg tees up O’Nien who slides a ball to Isidor who taps home from a yard out. Offside flag quickly raise.d
Better build up play from Sunderland, Rigg’s attempted cross bounces awkwardly and Watson just can’t reach it.
