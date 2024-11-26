Live

Sunderland v West Brom: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats held to fifth draw in a row

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 18:29 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 21:51 BST

Sunderland return to Championship action against West Brom on Tuesday night

Sunderland are looking to land their first win in five when they face Carlos Corberan’s West Brom on Tuesday night.

You can follow all the latest in our live blog below, starting with the team news from both sides.

Sunderland v West Brom LIVE: Team news and updates from the Stadium of Light

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Mepham, O'Nien; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Watson, Isidor
  • Subs: Moore, Aleksic, Connolly, Johnson, Hjelde, Alese, Aouchiche, Rusyn, Mayenda
Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 22:19 BST

Le Bris reaction

Disappointed and frustrated, for sure. In the positive part, it shows that against such a good team we are getting better in many areas of the game - we pressed very well.

In possession we were dominant but the final phase, we didn’t score with three or four chances.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 22:14 BST

How the table looks

Big wins for Burnley and Sheffield United tonight - it is starting to look rather ominous with the parachute payment teams consolidating their positions near the top

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 22:08 BST

Player ratings are in

See what you make of these

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:51 BST

FULL TIME

It all rather peters out in the end. Frustrating night.

Some good stuff from Sunderland in the second half but West Brom proved as hard to break down as we expected.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:48 BST

Three minutes added time

West Brom launch a free kick forward but the offside flag is raised.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:46 BST

88 mins

Sunderland continue to push but West Brom looked to have come through that wave of pressure earlier in the half. With one min to play they’re comfortable.

Cole on for Grant.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:41 BST

WHAT A CLEARANCE

West Brom break and Grant’s effort is going in the bottom corner but Ballard emerges from nowhere to hack clear. what a clearance - that was almost the dreaded sucker punch.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:36 BST

West Brom sub

Maja replaced by John Swift. Maja was lively through the first half, but has ben very quiet in the second.

12 minutes to play.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:32 BST

Sunderland’s best set piece - Mepham wins first contact but Ballard just can’t leap high enough to turn in at the back post. Game has definitely shifted now, Sunderland are threatening in the final third.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:30 BST

SO CLOSE!

As close as Sunderland have come. Nice play and Roberts does really well to nudge a low cross first time towards the far post. Dribbles inches wide.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:26 BST

So close!

Mayenda does really well to apply pressure at the byline and nick the ball. Runs for Rigg and his effort is just blocked.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:24 BST

Double sub

Le Bris turns to his bench. 24 mins to play.

O’Nien goes off (that’s a surprise, been good from the right) for Alese. And Mayenda replaces Watson.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:21 BST

63 mins

Another attempt from the edge of the area, this time it’s Jobe on his weaker foot. Well over.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:20 BST

So close...

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:19 BST

Sunderland take it short, Mepham tees up Rigg but he blazes over on his weaker foot.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:18 BST

61 minutes

Some concerted pressure from Sunderland now, Rigg’s cross is headed out for a corner.

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:15 BST

GOAL RULED OUT

Sunderland think they’ve finally broken through. Rigg tees up O’Nien who slides a ball to Isidor who taps home from a yard out. Offside flag quickly raise.d

Tue, 26 Nov, 2024, 21:11 BST

Close!

Better build up play from Sunderland, Rigg’s attempted cross bounces awkwardly and Watson just can’t reach it.

