Sunderland return to Championship action when they face West Brom on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke O'Nien looks set to move across to left back as Sunderland welcome West Brom to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

With Dennis Cirkin still unavailable as he recovers from surgery on his wrist, Régis Le Bris has opted not to risk Aji Alese after he played 90 minutes in his first game since August at Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alese is replaced in the starting XI by Trai Hume, who is available again after serving a one-game suspension. Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham as also return to the XI after returning from their own suspensions, with Eliezer Mayenda and Aaron Connolly dropping to the bench.

Le Bris's squad depth has been further boosted by the return of Leo Hjelde and Nazariy Rusyn, who are both named on the bench after missing Saturday's game with minor injuries.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Mepham, O’Nien; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Watson, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Alese, Rusyn, Aleksic, Connolly, Mayenda, Johnson, Aouchiche