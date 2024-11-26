Régis Le Bris springs Sunderland selection surprise with three changes for West Brom clash
Luke O'Nien looks set to move across to left back as Sunderland welcome West Brom to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
With Dennis Cirkin still unavailable as he recovers from surgery on his wrist, Régis Le Bris has opted not to risk Aji Alese after he played 90 minutes in his first game since August at Millwall.
Alese is replaced in the starting XI by Trai Hume, who is available again after serving a one-game suspension. Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham as also return to the XI after returning from their own suspensions, with Eliezer Mayenda and Aaron Connolly dropping to the bench.
Le Bris's squad depth has been further boosted by the return of Leo Hjelde and Nazariy Rusyn, who are both named on the bench after missing Saturday's game with minor injuries.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Mepham, O’Nien; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Watson, Isidor
Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Alese, Rusyn, Aleksic, Connolly, Mayenda, Johnson, Aouchiche
