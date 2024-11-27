Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson outlined his teammates’ dressing room reaction to the West Brom game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Anothy Patterson has revealed how his teammates reacted in the dressing room following the West Brom game.

The Black Cats and Baggies played out a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday night. Régis Le Bris’ team were the better side on the night but couldn’t convert their possession into goals, extending their record to five draws in a row and unbeaten in 10 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patterson started the clash, his second game since returning from injury, replacing second-choice Simon Moore, who deputised for the 24-year-old while he was out.

“I think at the minute after the game, it was a little bit of frustration having controlled the game so well. Not to come away with three points,” Patterson told The Echo after the game. “But I think we've got to take the positives that we're unbeaten in ten games now, albeit we've drawn the last five.

“I think we've got to take real positives from the results that we have been getting and who stands up. There's quite a few of the lads that chip in, obviously Luke, Dan being the captain, and then obviously the gaffer himself as well but they all have something to say.

“Being a goalkeeper it's great to get a clean sheet but on the whole, I think it's frustrating that we had such great control in the game and we weren't able to find the goal to win the game. It was quite the contrast really. Obviously, Millwall, we knew what we were going to get playing there. And then obviously tonight the lads defended really well, controlled the game from start to finish pretty much. And yeah, I didn't have a great deal to do at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we've got what it takes to kick right on and be right up at the top spots by the end of the season,” Patterson added when asked about Sunderland’s promotion chances. “I think if you ask any of the lads really, I think they'll all say the exact same thing. I think the aim is promotion this year for all the lads. It's a great feeling around the club, the atmosphere in the dressing room is great, so it's going well.

"I think especially this season we've got something really special within the group and I think we've got a lot of great quality in the team as well. So yeah, it's a great feeling to be in and around it and long may it continue.”

Sunderland were forced to settle for their fifth draw in a row after Wilson Isidor’s close-range strike was ruled out for offside against West Brom.

Isidor’s second-half effort was the closest either side came in a tight game low on quality. The Black Cats had the better of the second half after a drab opening 45, but were unable to break down a well-organised opponent.

Sunderland are next in action against Sheffield United in the Championship at Bramall Lane this coming Friday.