Régis Le Bris urged Sunderland to take the positives both from their draw with West Brom and their unbeaten run in the Championship.

A frustrating 0-0 draw on Tuesday night means it is now five games without a win for the Black Cats, though they are also now unbeaten in ten. Le Bris said his team could take heart from the level of dominance they exerted over a promotion rival, and also from what he feels is a consistent base level of performance that they have been able to find. He noted that while there was frustration at the growing wait for a win, the five-game streak of draws had come during a time where he has faced a long list of absentees through either injury or suspension.

“At Millwall it was different, at Preston we didn't deserve to win, at Millwall maybe, today we deserved to win,” Le Bris said.

“At least it shows we are becoming consistent and we can face different styles of play and scenarios and we are difficult to beat.

“With injuries and suspensions, it shows as well the depth of the squad is better. At the end of the game, emotionally we have to be stable. It's not easy but as a coach it's my job. I want to remain positive. I repeat it was a strong team in the top six and we dominated the game from beginning to the end so it's a good sign.

“It's a tight league and long so this is part of the experience. We started this season with expectations in the dressing room but the reality is the team were 16th last year and now we are in the top of the table and 10 games unbeaten.

“It's a long league and resilience is very important. The difference between a win and a loss is very subtle but 10 games means we are consistent which is a good sign for the future.”

Sunderland now face a huge test of their credentials when they travel to face Sheffield United on Friday night.