The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced West Brom in the Championship on Tuesday evening

The Black Cats came into the game second in the league on goal difference with Sheffield United (third) and Leeds United (first) also on 32 points before the clash.

Régis Le Bris’ side had drawn their last four against Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers, Coventry City and Millwall before the game and picked up a fifth stalemate on the spin against the Baggies.

Here, though, we take a look at the moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced West Brom at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday night:

Sunderland star plays 100th game

After serving a one-game suspension, Trai Hume returned to Le Bris’ side to face West Brom in the Championship.

The Northern Ireland international started the game at the Stadium of Light, which marked his 100th appearance across all competitions in the red and white of Sunderland since his move to the club back in 2022.

The 22-year-old was the subject of transfer interest from Galatasaray last summer, with several other clubs in Europe and England understood to be monitoring the right-back’s progress ahead of the January window. Sunderland, however, are not expected to lose any of their key players during the winder trading period as things stand.

Sunderland handed major triple selection boost

Sunderland were handed a triple selection boost after the West Brom game ahead of Friday’s trip to Sheffield United.

Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Mepham all managed to come through the clash against the Baggies without picking up yellow cards. The trio are all just one caution away from a one-game ban after picking up four yellows so far this season. The situation does not reset until the 19th game of the season.

Dan Ballard and Josh Maja booed

West Brom frontman Josh Maja was booed heavily on his return to the Stadium of Light following his controversial exit from the club midway through the Black Cats’ first season in League One.

However, Baggies were quick to boo Sunderland defender Dan Ballard’s every touch during the contest after the former Arsenal man sidelined Maja for a long period last season with a questionable tackle from behind, which left the striker with a bad injury.