The Sunderland stopper has been mentioned in relation to Tottenham’s sudden goalkeeper plight

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson could emerge as a transfer option for Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are expected to consider a swoop for a new stopper in January following a long-term injury to usual first choice Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian faces months on the sidelines after sustaining a fractured ankle during last weekend’s resounding 4-0 win over defending champions Manchester City.

To that end, talkSPORT have taken a closer look at how Spurs may choose to fill the void left by Vicario’s absence. It is understood that Postecoglou is uncertain about entrusting the number one jersey to veteran understudy Fraser Forster, and as such could delve into the market once it reopens in the new year for an “emergency” deal.

And two possible targets that are touted by the broadcaster are Patterson and Burnley counterpart James Trafford. As stated in the report: “One potential option is Burnley’s James Trafford, who is keen to make a Premier League return after the Clarets' relegation last season. Sunderland’s England under-21 ace Anthony Patterson is also on the radar of a number of top flight sides.”

Patterson has established himself as a key presence in Sunderland’s squad across recent seasons, and has featured in all but four of the Black Cats’ Championship outings so far this term. Indeed, the 24-year-old was between the sticks for Tuesday evening’s 0-0 stalemate with West Brom, and insisted that despite a recent dip in form, the focus is still very much on promotion this season.

He said: “I think we've got what it takes to kick right on and be right up at the top spots by the end of the season. I think if you ask any of the lads really, I think they'll all say the exact same thing. I think the aim is promotion this year for all the lads. It's a great feeling around the club, the atmosphere in the dressing room is great, so it's going well.

"I think especially this season we've got something really special within the group and I think we've got a lot of great quality in the team as well. So yeah, it's a great feeling to be in and around it and long may it continue.”