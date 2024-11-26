Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

AC Milan ‘eye’ Everton star

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly a target for AC Milan in the January transfer window. The Toffees striker has less than a year left on his current deal at Goodison Park and would be available to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs if he enters January without agreeing an extension.

TeamTalk report that Milan, who currently sit 7th in Serie A, have been ‘monitoring’ Calvert-Lewin for a while and could move for the striker in summer. If Calvert-Lewin does not agree a new deal with the Toffees, then he may be available for a cut-price fee this winter with Everton unlikely to risk losing him on a free transfer.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old in recent times. Calvert-Lewin is reportedly regarded as a potential back-up for Alexander Isak amid Callum Wilson’s injury woes.

Wilson returned to action during Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Monday night, but has made just seven appearances in all competitions this calendar year. Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, enjoys a good record against the Magpies during his career with the former Sheffield United man having netted six times in 15 appearances.

Arsenal ‘join race’ for Brentford winger

Arsenal have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo. According to Caught Offside, the Gunners could make a move for Mbeumo when the January transfer window opens amid growing interest in his services.

Newcastle United and Liverpool have been extensively linked with a move for Mbeumo after a brilliant start to the season for the Cameroon international. Mbeumo, who turned 25 in August, has eight goals and one assist in just 14 appearances in all competitions for the Bees this season and is already just one goal away from tying his best ever Premier League goalscoring season.

Mbeumo is expected to cost around £50m, although the Bees will likely be reluctant to see him leave midway through the season when the January transfer window opens.