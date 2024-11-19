Newcastle United ‘step up’ interest in Man Utd ‘target’ as Wolves ‘scout’ promising midfielder
Newcastle United’s search for a right-winger could land them at the door of Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda this winter - according to Caught Offside. Despite only turning 17 in April, Quenda is a regular for his club and has made four appearances in the Champions League this season.
Quenda, who has also featured for Portugal Under-21’s this season, reportedly has a release clause worth north of £80m, such is the faith his club have on him to become a star. Reported interest from Tyneside in Quenda is unsurprising considering their need to strengthen at right-wing.
However, Newcastle United are not the only side reportedly interested in his signature with Manchester United also linked with a move. Ruben Amorim has officially joined the Red Devils after leaving Sporting CP and could look to reunite with the winger he handed a debut to earlier this season.
Wolves ‘eye’ midfielder ‘scouted’ by Newcastle United
Wolves have reportedly began scouting Hertha Berlin midfielder Ibrahim Maza after the teenager’s impressive start to the season. Maza has four goals and two assists in 14 games in all competitions for Hertha and won his first cap for Algeria back in October.
Sky Germany report that Wolves are interested in the midfielder who is expected to cost around £15m, should he be allowed to leave the 2. Bundesliga side. Southampton and Brentford have also been linked with a move for the 18-year-old with Newcastle United and West Ham also listed as admirers of him.
