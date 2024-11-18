Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here, we round-up all the latest headlines that have emerged from St James' Park and beyond:

Newcastle United linked with shock transfer

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba was handed a four-year ban for a doping offence back in February, one that was later reduced to 18-months.

The terms of the ban mean the midfielder is eligible to return to football in January and after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract with Juventus last week, he is a free agent. With the January transfer window approaching, Pogba, who helped France lift the 2018 World Cup, has been linked with a sensational return to the Premier League with Newcastle United and West Ham, according to Fichajes, interested in a move.

Spurs star handed huge ban by FA

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been fined £100,000 and handed a seven-match ban by the FA after using a racial slur about teammate Son Heung-min whilst appearing on TV in Uruguay back in June. A statement by the FA read: ‘An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a seven-match suspension and £100,000 fine on Rodrigo Bentancur for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a media interview.

‘It was alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute. It was further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

‘Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing.’

Bentancur will now be unable to play in any of Spurs’ next seven domestic matches, but is available to be selected in the Europa League. The Uruguayan will not play again in the Premier League until Spurs’ trip to the City Ground on Boxing Day.

However, that does mean that he will be available for their clash with Wolves on December 29 and their first match of 2025 which will come against Newcastle United on January 4.