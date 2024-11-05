Here, we take a look at all the latest headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Nottingham Forest ‘eye’ ex-Arsenal man

Arsenal confirmed the departure of sporting director Edu Gaspar on Monday amid rumours that he could be on his way to join Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ list of clubs. Marinakis also owns Greek side Olympiacos and Portuguese outfit Rio Ave.

Edu is expected to be announced as chief executive and have a wide range of responsibilities after deciding to leave the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s last match with their sporting director in situ was their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies ended a run of five without a win in the Premier League at the weekend and head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side currently sit 3rd in the Premier League but are just four points ahead of the Magpies who currently occupy 11th place.

Newcastle United linked with Burnley man

Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. Trafford was heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside during the summer, but a deal between the clubs failed to materialise and he remained at Turf Moor under former Magpie Scott Parker.

Trafford has kept six clean sheets in 11 appearances for the Clarets this season, conceding just five goals in the process. That means Trafford has already kept four clean sheets more than he registered during the whole of last season as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

The Athletic report that the 22-year-old ‘remains of interest’ to the Magpies who, despite signing two goalkeepers during the summer window, could see their goalkeeping department revamped at the end of the season. Martin Dubravka is out of contract at the end of the season, whilst Odysseas Vlachodimos has made just one competitive appearance for the club since joining in the summer. John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are also out of contract at the end of the season and are not expected to feature for the first-team.