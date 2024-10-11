Newcastle United face Miguel Almiron transfer call as ex-Magpie set for Man City move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Miguel Almiron has once again been linked with a move away from the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Miguel Almiron transfer links

Almiron is reportedly attracting attention from Brazil, Turkey and the United States ahead of the January transfer window - according to iNews . Almiron is currently away with Paraguay as they continue their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, but has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron is yet to start a Premier League game this season and has largely been reduced to fleeting cameo appearances in the league this season. Interest from the Saudi Pro League last winter and summer, combined with a rumoured MLS return and interest from Fulham and Everton, has seen Almiron linked with a move away from St James’ Park in recent times.

Former Newcastle United man to join Man City

Former Newcastle United midfielder Hugo Viana will become Manchester City’s new sporting director, taking over from Txiki Begiristain in the role. Begiristain has held that role since 2012 and was key in bringing Pep Guardiola, whom he had worked closely with whilst at Barcelona, to the Etihad Stadium.

Begiristain’s 13 years in Manchester will come to an end next year with Viana, who currently operates as Sporting CP’s director of football set to take over from the 60-year-old. During his six years in Lisbon, Viana has helped deliver two Primera Liga titles as well as preside over an impressive record in the transfer market.

During his time as a player on Tyneside, Viana made 61 appearances for the Magpies, scoring four goals.