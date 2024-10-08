Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here, we take a look at all the latest headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United ‘still keen’ on Nottingham Forest ace

Newcastle United are still interested in signing Anthony Elanga after failing with a deadline day move to land the Nottingham Forest man. As the final hours of the window ticked by, it was reported that the Magpies had reignited their interest in the former Manchester United man, having seen attempts earlier in the window to sign him falter.

According to the Athletic, the Magpies are still interested in signing Elanga when the transfer window reopens. In eight appearances for Forest this season, Elanga is yet to score and has registered just one assist - although that did come at Anfield as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Newcastle United striker still adapting to life in England

John Mousinho has admitted that Elias Sorensen is still adapting to life back in English football. Sorensen joined Portsmouth in the summer following a three-year stint back in his native Denmark after his release by Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old netted on his debut for Pompey against Leeds United on the opening weekend of the season, but hasn’t scored since that day and missed an early penalty during their 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the weekend.

Speaking about the striker, Mousinho admitted Sorensen has made improvements since his move to the club and has backed him to get back onto the scoresheet on a regular basis: “Is he still adapting? Yes and no, because I thought he was really good against Oxford.” Mousinho told Portsmouth News.

“Eli could have gone under when the penalty didn’t go in, but he was still a threat, he had some really good touches, physically he was much, much better than we’d seen in previous weeks. He was getting himself up against the centre-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just about those moments in the box where the ball falls to him and he gets those opportunities, once he sharpens up then he’ll get a lot more goals. I think we’ve seen an improvement, that’s why we played him.”