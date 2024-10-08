Newcastle United ‘interested’ in Nottingham Forest man as Portsmouth boss backs ex-Magpie
Newcastle United ‘still keen’ on Nottingham Forest ace
Newcastle United are still interested in signing Anthony Elanga after failing with a deadline day move to land the Nottingham Forest man. As the final hours of the window ticked by, it was reported that the Magpies had reignited their interest in the former Manchester United man, having seen attempts earlier in the window to sign him falter.
According to the Athletic, the Magpies are still interested in signing Elanga when the transfer window reopens. In eight appearances for Forest this season, Elanga is yet to score and has registered just one assist - although that did come at Anfield as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Liverpool.
Ex-Newcastle United striker still adapting to life in England
John Mousinho has admitted that Elias Sorensen is still adapting to life back in English football. Sorensen joined Portsmouth in the summer following a three-year stint back in his native Denmark after his release by Newcastle United.
The 25-year-old netted on his debut for Pompey against Leeds United on the opening weekend of the season, but hasn’t scored since that day and missed an early penalty during their 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the weekend.
Speaking about the striker, Mousinho admitted Sorensen has made improvements since his move to the club and has backed him to get back onto the scoresheet on a regular basis: “Is he still adapting? Yes and no, because I thought he was really good against Oxford.” Mousinho told Portsmouth News.
“Eli could have gone under when the penalty didn’t go in, but he was still a threat, he had some really good touches, physically he was much, much better than we’d seen in previous weeks. He was getting himself up against the centre-half.
“It’s just about those moments in the box where the ball falls to him and he gets those opportunities, once he sharpens up then he’ll get a lot more goals. I think we’ve seen an improvement, that’s why we played him.”
