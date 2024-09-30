Liverpool ‘eye’ Newcastle United-linked duo as AS Monaco ace ‘wanted’ by Magpies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 7th in the Premier League table following a spirited point against Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at some of the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘eye’ AS Monaco winger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are interested in signing AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche, according to reports from The Boot Room. Aklouche plays as a right-winger and scored in Monaco’s famous Champions League win over Barcelona earlier this month.

The French youth international joined Monaco in 2019 and enjoyed a breakout season at the club last campaign, netting seven times in 28 Ligue 1 appearances. The report detailing Newcastle United’s interest states that Akliouche could be someone the Magpies target this summer to strengthen their attacking options.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell was at Monaco as Akliouche rose through the ranks at the club and will be familiar with the 22-year-old’s talents. The Magpies signed only Will Osula and Lloyd Kelly as first-team outfield players during a disappointing summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool interested in Newcastle United-linked star

Elsewhere, one other name that has been mentioned as a potential signing for the Magpies has been Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. Mbeumo was briefly linked with a move to St James’ Park at the start of the summer window but remained at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Bees sold Ivan Toney to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

TeamTalk report that Liverpool are interested in Mbeumo and view him as an option should Mohamed Salah leave Anfield at the end of the season when his current contract expires. THe Egyptian has not signed a new deal with the Reds and could be available as a free agent if an agreement cannot be reached between now and the end of the season.

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, who starred at Euro 2024 and has also been linked with a move to Tyneside in recent times, is also reportedly among Liverpool’s potential options to replace Salah. Takefusa Kubo, who plays for La Liga side Real Sociedad, is also admired by Arne Slot’s side.