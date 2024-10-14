Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Calvert-Lewin interest

Juventus have reportedly shown interest in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Newcastle United recently, with the Magpies reportedly viewing him as a back-up for Alexander Isak should Callum Wilson leave the club.

However, according to Corriere Dello Sport , the Magpies will face competition from Serie A giants Juventus if they wish to secure Calvert-Lewin’s signature in January. Juventus have also reportedly listed Lille striker Jonathan David, who himself has been linked with a move to St James’ Park, as a potential signing when the winter window opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes update

Guimaraes is expected to be named in Brazil’s starting XI for their World Cup qualifier against Peru after dropping to the bench ahead of their previous outing against Chile on Friday night. Guimaraes watched the first-half of that match from the bench but was introduced at half-time and played a key role in Brazil’s winner as he assisted Luiz Henrique’s stoppage time strike.

Those contributions mean Guimaraes is expected to start against Peru in Brasilia in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Globo Esporte report that Guimaraes is expected to be reinstated to Dorival Junior’s starting XI.

Brazil currently sit 4th in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying standings ahead of their clash with Peru. Guimaraes, meanwhile, has been capped 27 times by his country since making his debut in November 2020 during a 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay.