Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Ex-Newcastle United man finds new club

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland defender Patrick Van Aanholt has joined Sparta Rotterdam on a free transfer. The 34-year-old had been without a club since leaving Galatasaray this summer but returns to his homeland to try and help his new club avoid relegation from the Eredivisie.

Sparta currently sit third from bottom of the table and are a point from safety having taken 11 points from their opening 12 games of the season. Speaking about Van Aanholt’s arrival, Sparta’s technical director Gerard Nijkamp said: “Patrick is a player who has proven himself everywhere and earned his spurs in international football.

“By signing him, we add quality and experience to our group of players. We are happy to welcome him and wish him good luck at our club.”

Van Aanholt spent just a month on-loan at Newcastle United, helping Chris Hughton’s side in a mini injury crisis at the turn of 2010 to maintain their position at the top of the Championship table before they secured promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Loan spells at Leicester City, Wigan Athletic and Vitesse Arnhem followed for the Dutchman before he joined Sunderland on a permanent deal in 2014. He would stay at the Stadium of Light for three seasons before joining Crystal Palace after the Black Cats were relegated to the Championship during the 2016/17 season.

Newcastle United star snubbed for international call-up

Nick Pope will not represent England during the upcoming international break, despite Aaron Ramsdale pulling out of the squad. The Three Lions face the Republic of Ireland and Greece respectively to conclude their Nations League campaign, but have seen eight players withdraw from duty.

Ramsdale, who plays for the Premier League’s basement side Southampton, has pulled out of the squad with Burnley stopper James Trafford picked in his place instead of Pope. Tino Livramento, meanwhile, has been handed a call-up by Carsley after a raft of drop-outs from his squad which included Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.