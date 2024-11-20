Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Isaac Hayden reacts to Jamaica start

Isaac Hayden made his first start for the Jamaican national team during their second leg of their Concacaf Nations League clash against USA earlier this week. The Magpies man played the full 90 minutes as they were defeated 4-2 in St Louis (5-2 on aggregate).

Taking to Instagram following his full international debut, Hayden wrote: ‘Not the result we all wanted, but the bigger picture is there for us to focus on. Fantastic to represent [Jamaica] and be integrated into such a great group of players and staff. This is only the start of our journey and with more time and fitness things will improve. Thank you to the fans for the support, it’s been amazing to feel the welcome… until the next camp @jff_football’.

Jamaica are currently managed by former Newcastle United head coach Steve McClaren and have set their sights on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup which will be held in USA, Mexico and Canada. Hayden, meanwhile, cannot feature for the Magpies until January 1 after being omitted from their 25-man Premier League squad and has made just one start for the club this season, coming in the club’s National League Cup match against Halifax Town earlier this season.

Arsenal linked with Nico Williams move

Arsenal have once again been linked with a move for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams. The Gunners were one of a number of clubs linked with Williams during the summer, but no one triggered his release clause and he remained in Spain.

Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the winger as they look to strengthen their options at right wing. Despite reports suggesting that Barcelona was Williams’ most likely next destination, ESPN report that his wage expectations may be too much for the Catalan giants, giving Arsenal a potential opening to swoop.

After an impressive Euro 2024 with Spain, Williams’ club form has slumped with the 22-year-old scoring just twice in 15 games in all competitions.