Gateshead midfielder left frustrated by Rochdale defeat

Gateshead fell to a narrow home defeat against National League rivals Rochdale on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan Booty bemoaned ‘one of those nights’ after Gateshead fell to a frustrating home defeat against National League rivals Rochdale.

Carl Magnay’s men had high hopes they could move to within touching distance of the top of the table by following up Saturday’s big win at Maidenhead United by claiming another three points on their return to the International Stadium. However, a well marshalled Rochdale side provided a tough nut to crack for the Heed players - despite going down to ten men when Sam Beckwith was shown a second yellow card just eight minutes into the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead midfielder Regan Booty (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

What proved to be the decisive moment in the game arrived just moments after the former Maidenhead and Luton Town player had departed as a cross from former Heed winger Connor McBride was sliced over on-loan goalkeeper Owen Mason by Tynesiders defender Robbie Tinkler. Despite enjoying the better of the possession throughout the final half-hour, Gateshead were unable to find a way through their visitors and fell to their second home league defeat of the season.

Speaking after the game, Booty told The Echo: “We have just said if we played for two or three days we probably wouldn’t have scored because it was just one of those nights. That ball that hit Tinks could have done so 100 times and it wouldn’t have gone in the back of the net. We conceded at a horrendous time and I don’t really think we really tested their goalkeeper enough during the game - but we have to move on from this quickly. We have seen we can bounce back before and we can do that again.

“We will be in on Wednesday to review it and go through because there are a lot of things we need to improve on. It was chalk and cheese from Saturday, we didn’t move the ball quick enough and stretch their defence enough - it’s fair play to them because did a really good job with ten.”

The Heed will hope to bounce back when they travel to Braintree Town on Saturday.