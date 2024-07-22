Elliot backs Gateshead midfielder to step up after Francis move to Exeter City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Heed boss has been delighted with the midfielder's progress over the last 12 months.

Gateshead manager Rob Elliot has described England C international Regan Booty as ‘exceptional’ and believes the midfielder has a big season ahead of him.

The 26-year-old former Huddersfield Town and Notts County midfielder joined the Heed from Maidstone United last summer after his old club suffered relegation from the National League. Booty went on to score four goals and provide five assists in 44 appearances in all competitions and was a goalscorer in Gateshead’s FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors in May.

The departure of Ed Francis to League One club Exeter City earlier this month was seen as something of a blow for Gateshead after the former Manchester City academy midfielder became integral to Elliot’s plans at the International Stadium. However, the Heed boss believes the blow has been softened by the presence of Booty, who he described as a setter of standards within his squad.

Speaking after his side’s 7-0 friendly win at Blyth Spartans, he told The Echo: “Regan has been exceptional since he’s come in and he probably played as a number eight more throughout the season because we had Ed (Francis) in the number four role. I think he’s got so much to his game with goals and assists but he (Booty) has always been traditionally a four. I think when Ed left, and you don’t want to lose an Ed Francis but we are so pleased for him going to a top club, knowing we have Regan in the squad and knowing he can slot in there, understands it and plays it differently, I think it’s a big season for him and hopefully there is some positive news on him. He’s a pleasure to be around, he sets standards and all of the boys have bought into that now.”

After the likes of Notts County goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks, Derby County striker Owen Oseni and Middlesbrough youngster Fenton John all joined Gateshead this summer, Elliot remains active in his recruitment and the Heed are currently working on a number of possible new additions. However, the former Newcastle United goalkeeper warned he will not risk the harmony in the dressing room by making signings for the sake of it and will only conclude deals he feels will benefit his squad.

He said: “It’s always work-in-progress and if you’re working at the bottom of the food chain you find things change day-to-day. We are trying to get things right but we won’t bring someone in for the sake of it. We want them to impact on the team and on the squad in a positive way and the culture here is so important. We would rather go with less because we know what we have in the dressing room is more. Hopefully there will be some coming in but it’s more about who, rather than the amount.”