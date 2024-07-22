Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The football photographer sadly passed away this week after a 12-year battle with cancer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland and Newcastle United have led tributes to local photographer Colin Lock after his sad passing.

The popular father of current Sunderland staff member and former player Courtney Lock had been suffering from cancer for over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mark of his passion for the sport, Colin had been generously providing photos of local women’s teams to publications for some time as he looked to promote football in the region.

Colin also worked for both Sunderland and Newcastle United’s women’s teams over the years and was hugely popular amongst staff members, players and fans at both clubs.

A statement from Colin’s family announcing his passing read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Colin on Saturday night, after a courageous 12-year battle with cancer. He peacefully left us surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

“As a family we would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and support throughout his treatment, as it got him through some of his toughest times. Colin captured the memories and hearts of everyone in the North East, lighting up every room he walked in. The most positive, kind, funny, loving Dad, husband and friend. He will be loved and deeply missed forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Women added: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Colin Lock. Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with Colin's family and friends at this time. A wonderful person loved by all. Rest in peace, Colin.”

Newcastle United Women stated: “Everybody at the club is incredibly saddened by the passing of Newcastle United Women’s photographer Colin Lock. Colin was a hugely popular member of our family who was loved by all staff, players and supporters. Our thoughts are with all of Colin’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. Rest in Peace Colin.”

Middlesbrough Women added: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of photographer Colin Lock. Colin was a huge advocate of women's football throughout the years and will be missed by everyone at Middlesbrough FC. Our thoughts are with Colin's family and friends. RIP Colin.”

The Echo would like to extend its condolences to the Lock family and all of Colin’s friends at Sunderland, Newcastle United and across the North East women’s football sphere.