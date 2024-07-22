Birmingham City 'hold talks' over £5m-rated Sunderland transfer target amid Championship interest
Birmingham City have reportedly opened talks with Fulham over striker Jay Stansfield.
The 21-year-old was heavily linked with Sunderland 12 months ago but opted to join Birmingham City on loan instead, where he would net 13 goals in all competitions despite The Blues relegation to League One.
The Black Cats were also thought to be interested in Stansfield last January whilst it looked possible Fulham could recall the England youth international from Birmingham City. However, the move didn’t come off and the forward remained at St Andrews.
Several Championship clubs are thought to be interested in Stansfield, though Darren Witcoop has revealed that recently relegated Birmingham City want to bring the player back to the club despite their League One status.
He said: “Birmingham have held talks with Fulham over a deal for striker Jay Stansfield. Agreement is not close at this stage. Fulham have rejected Championship loan interest this summer and want upwards of £5million.”
