Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championship transfer news as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for the new season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl wouldn’t be drawn on the club’s interest in former Leeds winger Ian Poveda but says some deals are more difficult than others.

Poveda made 10 Championship appearances on loan at Wednesday last season and became a free agent in June after his contract expired at Leeds. Several other clubs, including Sunderland, Burnley and Luton, were also credited with interest in the 24-year-old, yet he’s still without a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have also been trying to re-sign former striker Uke Ugbo following his loan spell at Hillsborough last season, while the Owls have brought in former goalkeeper James Beadle for a second loan spell from Brighton.

When asked about Wednesday’s interest in Poveda, Rohl was quoted by the Sheffield Star saying: “I’ve said it before. With the players we can speak about names and names and names, but it’s still the same process. At first we look from a sporting view with the player, and how we can improve our squad, but it’s also about what expectation is from the player, and what we can do as a club.

“We can’t make every deal immediately done because the player wants this, this or this. We have some principles, we have to, but we are looking for solutions and this is always part of the business. Sometimes it goes quicker, sometimes it takes more time.

“We had some crucial players last season in the second half that improved our squad, but we’ve also brought some good players from outside into our squad, and this is a good balance, a good mix. We’ll keep going.”