Sunderland experienced mixed fortunes as their pre-season campaign kicked off with two games in one day against local non-league opposition.

Former Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson believes Gateshead’s ‘unorthodox’ approach helped them claim a pre-season friendly win over his old club on Saturday.

The trip to the FA Trophy winners provided the second leg of a friendly double header for Régis Le Bris and his Black Cats squad after goals from Patrick Roberts, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche helped Sunderland to a 5-0 win at National League North club South Shields just hours earlier. After a positive start to the afternoon, Le Bris’ side found themselves second best at the International Stadium and they fell behind just after the quarter-hour mark after former Derby County striker Owen Oseni put Rob Elliot’s side in front with a finish from close range.

Jack Clarke got Sunderland back on level-terms just before the half-hour with a penalty after Regan Booty had brought down Nazariy Rusyn in the area - but it was the National League club that would take a lead into half-time thanks to Oseni’s second goal of the day just before the interval. That proved to be the decisive strike as a raft of substitutions from both sides disrupted the flow of the game during the second-half and ensured chances to add to the scoring were at a premium.

Gateshead’s attractive style of play and patient approach to going forwards caught the eye and provided Le Bris and his Black Cats squad with a major test at the International Stadium. Richardson, who made three senior appearances during a two-year stay with Sunderland between 2020 and 2022, insisted hard work on the training pitch and the belief of their coaching staff laid the foundations for an eye-catching win for the Tynesiders.

He told The Echo: “We don’t read too much into results but it’s always nice to win games and get into those good habits. It was all about implementing those concepts that we have been working on in training all week and just getting it right on and off the ball. When we get it right on the ball, we can do that to any team. Obviously they are a really good side but we know when it is done right we can do it to anyone. It might look unorthodox at times but we always know there is a way to break a press and find a way out. We work on it so much and the coaching staff give us that license to play that way and do things our way.”

Gateshead will return to pre-season action on Thursday with a visit to Ebac Northern League club North Shields before they head to Northern Premier League side Blyth Spartans just 24 hours later.