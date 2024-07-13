Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Gateshead in a pre-season friendly – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Regis Le Bris’ squad was split into two teams, with another side playing against South Shields earlier in the day. Against Gateshead, Sunderland fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Owen Oseni opened the scoring for the hosts. Jack Clarke then equalised from the penalty spot after Nazariy Rusyn was fouled, before Oseni added a second just before the interval.