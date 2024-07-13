Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Gateshead in a pre-season friendly – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Regis Le Bris’ squad was split into two teams, with another side playing against South Shields earlier in the day. Against Gateshead, Sunderland fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Owen Oseni opened the scoring for the hosts. Jack Clarke then equalised from the penalty spot after Nazariy Rusyn was fouled, before Oseni added a second just before the interval.
Sunderland made several changes in the 74th minute when members of their under-21s squad were introduced. Here’s how each player fared at the Gateshead International Stadium:
1. Anthony Patterson - 7
Made a couple of important saves in the second half as Gateshead threatened on the counter attack. Looked a little uncomfortable with the ball at his feet. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Timothee Pembele - 5
Had a shaky start but managed to make a few forays from right-back. Produced the cross for Rusyn which led to the penalty but was caught out of position before Gateshead’s second goal. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke O’Nien - 5
Played a few passes down the right flank for Pembele to run onto, which led to Sunderland’s penalty. Was part of a defence which struggled to maintain Gateshead’s forward line, with striker Oseni scoring twice. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Aji Alese - 5
Started as a left-sided centre-back. Didn’t always look sure whether to drop off or follow his man into midfield when Gateshead had the ball. 5 Photo: Frank Reid