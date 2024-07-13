Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the main talking points following Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat against Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium in pre-season.

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Gateshead in a pre-season friendly – with several talking points after the match.

Regis Le Bris’ squad was split into two teams, with another side playing against South Shields earlier in the day. Against Gateshead, Sunderland fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Owen Oseni opened the scoring for the hosts. Jack Clarke then equalised from the penalty spot, after Nazariy Rusyn was fouled, before Oseni added a second just before the interval.

Sunderland made several changes in the 73rd minute when members of their under-21s squad were introduced. Here are some of the main talking points from the match

Senior players absent

The two fixtures against South Shields and Gateshead allowed Le Bris to hand minutes to most of his senior players, including many who have returned from injury setbacks in recent months.

The only first-team players who didn’t feature in either match were Abdoullah Ba and Nectarios Triantis, who are set to be sidelined for a few weeks with injury setbacks, along with goalkeeper Simon Moore who has picked up a knock.

Other players return to action

Several Sunderland players missed the end of the last campaign due to injuries but returned to full training ahead for pre-season. Dennis Cirkin slotted back in at left-back and made a few forays forward on the flank, with Nazariy Rusyn available again up front following a calf issue. Jay Matete and Elliot Embleton also started in midfield after multiple setbacks over the last year.

A lack of familiarity in midfield

Sunderland started the game in a 4-2-3-1 formation out of possession and struggled to get a foothold in the match. Embleton and Matete, who was replaced by Pierre Ekwah at half-time, started in front of the back four, with Jobe Bellingham operating in a slightly more advanced role. Yet it was Gateshead who dominated the early exchange, playing with a back three and wing-backs and pinning Sunderland back.

The hosts’ 3-5-1-1 system also gave them a numerical advantage in midfield, where Sunderland’s lack of familiarity showed. Gateshead's opening goal, converted by Oseni in the 19th minute had been coming, with Rob Eliot’s side holding a deserved lead at the break.

Sunderland did grow into the match and drew level courtesy of Clarke’s penalty, yet another Oseni goal just before the interval, after Tom Allen had plenty of time to cross on the right, restored the hosts’ lead.

Jobe Bellingham’s role

After making 43 Championship starts during his first season at Sunderland, Jobe Bellingham’s position will be interesting during the upcoming campaign.

The 18-year-old played as a striker and as a deeper midfielder last term but returned to his more familiar position as a No 10 against Gateshead, with Rusyn leading the line. After playing a neat through ball in the opening exchanges, it was a frustrating afternoon for Bellingham and his teammates as he looked to get on the ball but often found himself surrounded by opposition players.

A lack of cutting edge

It was familiar story as Sunderland looked for an equliser in the second half, with the visitors struggling to create clear-cut chances. The visitors saw more of the ball after the interval, yet Gateshead maitained a good shape and even had chances to extend their lead.

Black Cats keeper Anothony Patterson was called into action on a couple of ocasions to deny Greg Olley and a Gateshead trialist. Sunderland then made nine more changes in the 73rd minute as several members of their under-21s squad were introduced, yet Gateshead held onto their advantage.

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembélé (Lavery, 73), O’Nien (J.Jones, 73), Alese (Bell, 73), Cirkin (Bainbridge, 73), Matete (Ekwah, 45), Embleton (Middlesmas, 73), Benette (H.Jones, 73), Clarke (Watson, 73), Jobe (Walsh, 73), Rusyn (Ogunsuyi, 73) Subs not used: Chibueze, Kelly, Mitchell,

Goals: Clarke, pen (28)

Gateshead XI: Brooks (Trialist, 62), Grayson (Trialist, 59), Tinkler (Williams, 73), Richardson (Bramwell, 66), Allan (Thompson, 59), Booty (Ford, 81), Whelan (John, 66), Olley (Lowery, 79), Hannant (Colledge, 73), McGowan (Trialist, 62), Oseni (Rutledge, 59)

Goals: Oseni (19) (44)