Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland faced South Shields in Régis Le Bris’ first game as head coach today - here’s how it played out...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats thrashed South Shields at the 1st Cloud Arena with plenty of first-team interest and food for thought for new head coach Régis Le Bris to mull over.

Le Bris took charge of his first game since his summer arrival from French club Lorient with the Black Cats 5-0 up by half-time with a poor South Shields side providing little resistance, with the scores staying the same after the interval despite numerous changes from both sides

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take you through how it unfolded as Sunderland faced South Shields in pre-season.

Régis Le Bris’ clean slate ahead of transfer window

The 48-year-old Frenchman included trialist goalkeeper Bondy Nna Noukeu in his starting XI as Sunderland mulls over whether to offer the former Stoke City man a contract. Le Bris also handed starts to returning loanees Joe Anderson and Elizier Mayenda, with the duo offered a chance to impress at South Shields ahead of an interesting transfer window for the duo.

Le Bris opted to start first-teamers Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts alongside Dan Ballard and Adil Aouchiche. Chris Rigg - fresh from signing his first proffesional deal with the club - also got the nod in midfield alongside Neil with Romaine Mundle, Trai Hume and Leo Hjedle starting.

There were spots on the bench for a number of youngsters including Rhys Walsh, Ben Crompton, Luke Bell, Tom Lavery, Harrison Jones and Jenson Jones with Le Bris looking to assess every area of his squad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mundle and Roberts impress from the get-go

Sunderland got off to a flying start with their two wingers heavily involved. Mundle crashed a shot against the crossbar seconds into the game before Roberts, playing off the right, tapped home the opening goal with the Black Cats looking a cut above their non-league counterparts.

Minutes later, Mundle tried a cheeky little chip which nearly came off with the left-winger looking bright and full of confidence during the opening stage of proceedings. South Shields, however, found space in behind Mundle on the counter with the attacker pressing high up the field.

Trai Hume netted Sunderland’s second of the afternoon after his shot took a slight deflection to help it in with just nine minutes played after Roberts set the full-back up.

Régis Le Bris’ tactical hint

Sunderland’s new head coach offered an early insight into his tactical approach against South Shields with Hjelde playing at centre-back partnering Ballard, suggesting that the former Leeds United man will feature more in his preferred position after playing at left-back last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson was offered a chance to play at left-back with Le Bris opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Rigg partnered Neil in the middle with Aouchiche as the number ten behind Mayenda. Sunderland also looked to get the ball forward quickly when in possession which may offer some early insight as to Le Bris’ preferred approach.

It was also interesting to see Rigg deployed as part of a midfield two having played most of his senior football on the right wing. The 17-year-old did well to nick the ball and get a shot off midway through the first half, Mayenda tapped home the rebound but it was ruled out for offside. Just six minutes later the roles were reversed with Mayenda winning the ball to play in Rigg, who dispatched it easily to make it 3-0 with half an hour on the clock.

South Shields proves poor opposition

South Shields proved to be poor opposition for Sunderland with Le Bris’ side netting a fifth before half-time. The bright Mundle pulled the ball back for Mayenda who hit the post before Aouchiche finished the move off.

The Black Cats went into the half-time break five goals to the good after strikes from Roberts, Hume, Rigg, Mayenda and Aouchiche as non-leaguers South Shields were fairly easily swatted aside by a dominant Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris makes two changes at half time

Mayenda was withdrawn by Le Bris at half time with Hemir replacing him up front. Defender Ben Crompton also came on for Ballard. South Shields opted to change their entire XI at half-time with Elliot Dickman choosing to play youth in the second stanza.

Kelly came on for the excellent Rigg around the 60-minute mark with a noticeable drop off in intensity after the half time break. Sunderland’s were comfortable and South Shields’ much-changed young side didn’t pose much of a threat.

As the game began to fizzle out Le Bris opted to turn to his own young players with Watson, Bainbridge, Harrison Jones, Cuba Mitchell, Lavery, Bell and Walsh coming on to replace Aouchiche, Anderson, Mundle, Hjelde, Roberts, Hume and Neil.

Sunderland’s youngsters continued to push but the game ended 5-0 with some bright work from Watson and Bainbridge on the Black Cats’ left flank the pick of the action after the 70-minute mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland starting XI: Noukeu, Hume, Ballard, Hjelde, Anderson, Neil, Rigg, Roberts, Aouchiche, Mundle, Mayenda.

Second-half subs: Lavery, Hemir, Crompton, Bell, Bainbridge, Kelly, Mitchell, Watson, H. Jones, Middlemas, Walsh, J. Jones.

Subs not used: J. Jones, Middlemas, Ogunsui, Chibueze