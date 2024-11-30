The attacker was initially named in Graeme Murty’s team to face Manchester City at Eppletom

Sunderland first-team player Jewison Bennette was withdrawn from Graeme Mury’s starting XI to face Manchester City at Eppleton.

The two sides face off in the Premier League 2 at Hetton this weekend. Bennette was not involved with Régis Le Bris’ first-team on Friday evening as Sunderland lost 1-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Championship.

The Costa Rica international was, therefore, named in Murty’s starting XI to face Manchester City when the teamsheets were revealed at 11am. However, Bennette was later withdrawn and replaced by Ukrainian winger Timur Tutierov. The Echo understands the withdrawal was down to illness before the game.

Kelchi Chibueze started in goal for Sunderland with Joe Anderson, Luke Bell, Tom Lavery and Jenson Jones at the back. Elias Lenz, Ben Middlemas and Harrison Jones played in the middle, with Abdoullah Ba and Tutierov in the wings. Tre Ogunsuyi got the nod up front against Manchester City.