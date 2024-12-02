The latest Sunderland-related transfer news from around the web ahead of the Stoke City game this weekend

Sunderland are back in action against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light this weekend ahead of the January transfer window.

The winter trading period opens in just four short weeks with Sunderland and their Championship rivals eyeing incoming and outgoing deals.

Here, we take a look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer gossip that you may have missed from around the web:

Sunderland linked with double exit

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as a possible ‘emergency signing’ after a serious injury to first-choice number one Guglielmo Vicario - according to reports.

According to the Sun, Patterson is one of the players they are considering while Burnley stopper James Trafford is another potential option. A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with Patterson this year, including Liverpool and Manchester United. Promotion rivals Sheffield United have also been credited with an interest along with Celtic and Crystal Palace.

Sunderland are said to rate the England Under-21 international at £20m with that fee already made known to other interested clubs. Cats defender Ben Crompton has also been linked with a move to Scotland during next month’s transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Crompton could make the move to Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign with Alan Nixon claiming that the former Shrewsbury Town defender is attracting interest.

Crompton recently concluded a one-month loan deal to non-league side Tamworth. The Black Cats’ under-21s team defeated Tamworth in the National League Cup last month, with Crompton impressing against the fifth-tier side.

Following the game, Tamworth contacted Sunderland regarding a loan. The 20-year-old defender signed for the National League outfit on a one-month loan deal until January when the move will likely be assessed again amid interest from Scottish clubs. Crompton starred as Tamworth reached the FA Cup third round over the weekend.

Kristjaan Speakman’s triple contract call

Sunderland are still negotiating with first-team duo Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin. Both are heading into the last eighteen months of their contract.

Their situations increases the club's vulnerability to top-tier approaches. Were a deal not to be agreed before the next summer window, then Sunderland would find it very difficult to reject any solid offers from the Premier League.

Sunderland and Harrison Jones are also in talks regarding a new contract at the Academy of Light. The Echo understands that talks between Jones, 19, and Sunderland remain ongoing, though sources close to the deal are hopeful an agreement will be reached by Christmas. Sunderland supporter Jones made his first-team debut earlier this season under Régis Le Bris at Deepdale against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

"It’s definitely on our radar,” Speakman told The Echo about the situations of Cirkin and Neil last summer. "The thing with contracts is that you get some complete, and then there’s always other ones that start moving closer.

“It’s a little bit like painting the Forth Bridge in that respect. It’s a constant piece of work, and we’ve always tried to be on the front foot with that element of things. I think to get a Ballard, a Jobe and a Chris Rigg recommitted to the club was incredible for us considering their value to the team and performance level, and also their value from a financial perspective.”