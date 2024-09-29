Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland man is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Manchester United and Liverpool

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

According to Alan Nixon, shot-stopper Patterson is of interest to Premier League giants Manchester United as head coach Erik Ten Hag wants competition for Andre Onana.

The report adds that Patterson is rated at around £20m Sunderland and is being eyed by Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Celtic and Arsenal have also been linked with the England youth international in recent windows.

Patterson has been Sunderland’s number one since midway through the club’s final season in League One after he was brought in to replace Ron-Thorben Hoffmann under Alex Neil. Since then, the North Shields-born stopper started all but one of Sunderland’s league games, with number two Nathan Bishop getting the nod for the final game of last season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Patterson has played in every one of Sunderland’s Championship fixtures so far this season under head coach Régis Le Bris.