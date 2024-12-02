The Sunderland figure was recently linked with the Hartlepool United job...

Sunderland under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty has reiterated his commitment to Sunderland.

The former Reading player was linked with the Hartlepool United job recently with several reports claiming that the ex-Rangers boss was interested in taking on the non-league club after the sacking of Darren Sarll. Murty, however, explained that he didn’t concern himself with the speculation regarding the job.

“It's not something I concern myself with. I just really want to do a very good job,” Murty told The Echo when asked about Hartlepool United’s interest. “When I first applied for the (Sunderland) job, I saw the potential of the club and I think that everyone who comes into the building can see we've got a brilliant footprint at the training ground.

“We've got some unbelievable resources. We've got a fanatical fan base, and there's room for really, really huge growth, and I think that's the exciting thing. So regardless of personal interest or personal success and recognition, I think that we're all really, really excited by the potential that we see within the environment, within the club, and what the future might hold.”

Saltburn-born Murty has been in charge of Sunderland’s under-21s side since 2022 and led his side to the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham last season. The former Southampton and Reading player also has managerial experience in Scotland with Rangers.

“You can't be half in, Murty added on his commitment to Sunderland. “Because when you're in development, players will sense it. They'll see it, that you're not there, that you're thinking about the next thing. The people that I work with on a daily basis are of top, top quality.

“We're really, really dedicated to making sure we give our players the best education we possibly can, the best opportunity we can, and the best levels of support that we're capable of. I think that you can see the level of care we put into our performances. You see the level of care we put into our training. And hopefully, we can be part of something very, very big,” Murty concluded following Sunderland under-21s 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League 2 at Eppleton.