The former Sunderland manager has reflected on nearly returning to the club in 2020

Poyet enjoyed a stunning first season in charge of Sunderland, winning two derbies, reaching the League Cup final and then achieving Premier League survival from a near impossible position.

The connection built with the club, and the sense that he therefore had unfinished business after a disappointing summer transfer window that led to his eventual departure, made a reunion in 2020 a distinct possibility.

Poyet, who scored 72 goals in 243 games before managing seven different clubs during an amazing career, was odds-on favourite back in 2020 to return to Sunderland under then-owners Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori.

Poyet knows Sartori well and was approached over a possible return following Phil Parkinson’s departure and was willing to drop into League One but was unconvinced by the Black Cats’ structure at the time.

“It was a possibility,” Poyet said about the situation in 2020. “Close, it depends on what you think about close. You know, to be able to go back, it was a certain condition from both sides and it wasn't that simple, you know?

“It was a big decision for me, you know, and I needed certain insurance and the same for the club. So, let's say that we were in touch, and we thought about the possibility of both, but it was not possible, something like that. Nothing to do with money, nothing to do with the players or the contract, nothing. It was more about, you know, the situation and the reasons and the staff and everything surrounding the manager's job, nothing else.”