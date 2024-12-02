The Sunderland youngster’s FA Cup heroics could have altered his transfer future ahead of January

Matty Young’s heroics against Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup second round may have altered his transfer future.

The on-loan Sunderland goalkeeper started and won the Man of the Match award as the Gary Neville-owned League Two side advanced to the FA Cup’s third round for the first time in their history. Young saved a penalty for the home side in the 2-0 win.

The performance and result could prove significant for Young ahead of the transfer window. There has been several reports suggesting the goalkeeper will be recalled by Sunderland this winter and sent back out on loan elsewhere to gain regular first-team football. The 18-year-old has performed excellently in cup competitions since joining on loan last summer but is second-choice in the league to Jamie Jones.

Young’s cup heroics mean manager Karl Robinson has a tough decision to make on who starts Salford City’s next game against Harrogate Town in the league this Tuesday with several fans on social media now calling for Young to start ahead of Jones. Sunderland confirmed that Young has put pen to paper on a new deal on Wearside that is set to run until 2028.

Speaking after the announcement of Young’s new deal, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’re pleased with Matty’s progress at present and thrilled that he has extended his contract through to 2028. His recent England Under-20 debut at 17 years of age provides a nice reference point of where he is currently and through continued hard work and dedication, he can go on to achieve much more.”

The player himself added: “Signing this deal until 2028 means so much to me because I love this club. I have been here for more than a decade and I am delighted to extend my stay. Last year, I had my first experience of travelling and training with the first team, which was a huge milestone. Since then, I’ve gained valuable experience on loan at Darlington and now at Salford City. My focus is on continuing to work hard, and I hope that one day I’ll get my chance to play for Sunderland."