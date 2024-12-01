It was a mixed weekend of results for Sunderland’s Championship promotion rivals

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke admitted he was frustrated to be handed an earlier kick off time against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in a week that saw his side play three games in six days.

After Sunderland’s loss to Sheffield United on Friday night, the Whites missed the chance to gain ground on the Black Cats but instead ended the day in third after sitting in first spot following the midweek fixtures. Todd Cantwell’s 22nd-minute penalty made the difference as Blackburn recorded a 1-0 win over Leeds at Ewood Park. It was a game that kicked off at 1.30pm, instead of 3pm, after intervention from Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outcome was a positive one for Sunderland, who remain just two points behind Leeds after their own winless run stretched to six games with their defeat at Bramall Lane. Burnley occupy the second automatic promotion spot after they won at Stoke City.

Reflecting on the game and the schedule, Farke said: “We started bit too slow and especially in the beginning, gave too many unnecessary free-kicks and fouls away. The penalty was more or less the same situation. I don’t want to be too critical, so lazy is perhaps a bit too harsh, but we started too slowly.

“I think we should have a bit more on it in the in the first half, should have invested a bit more. We should have been a bit quicker, quicker in the head. But we were not. Of course, it was the third games and within six days. But also don’t want to search for excuses, so today, I think the slow start was reason that we lost this game.”

He added: “I don’t like early kick-offs, and especially I don’t like early kick-offs when you have such a quick turn around. But I don’t complain about this because we are also used to it. If you have such a crazy schedule, it’s difficult, but nevertheless, again, I think we could have started better, and I don’t want to use this as an excuse. But if you ask me, personally, I don’t like them at all.”