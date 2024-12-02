Kristjaan Speakman was in attendance as the young Sunderland player turned in a quality performance against Manchester City

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was at Eppleton on Saturday afternoon as Trey Ogunsuyi turned in another quality performance for the under-21s.

Ogunsuyi got the nod up front against Manchester City in the Premier League 2 and netted the Black Cats’ opening goal with a deft finish following Joe Anderson’s through ball before former Coventry City and Cardiff City loanee Josh Wilson-Esbrand equalised with a cracking effort from outside the box.

Sunderland would go on to lose the game 3-2, but the 17-year-old striker caught the eye for large parts of the game with his running, hold-up play, pace, quality on the ball and general awareness. Indeed, the striker showed superb wherewithal to allow Tom Lavery’s ball to pass through his legs for Harrison Jones to blast home. The attacker also hit the post during the game and earned himself a 9/10 in The Echo’s post-game player ratings.

Indeed, Liverpool are thought to be showing interest in Ogunsuyi, who has already netted 13 times across the under-18s and under-21s sides this season, two assists to his name also. The player formed part of Graeme Murty’s side last season and scored some vital goals as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur. Ogunsuyi netted a crucial goal in the semi-final against Reading.

Ogunsuyi started the current season playing for the under-18s, with his pathway seemingly blocked by Luis Hemir Semedo. However, after Hemir’s departure to play for Juventus Next Gen on a season-long loan, Ogunsuyi was promoted back to work with the under-21s. The Belgian youth international has also travelled with Régis Le Bris’ first team this campaign as a reward for his patience and performances and made the bench against Millwall recently and against Portsmouth at the beginning of the season.

The youngster signed his first professional deal earlier this year and will remain at the Academy of Light until 2026, though if his recent performances are anything to go by sporting director Speakman may be tempted to try and get a new deal for the young starlet over the line sooner rather than later as other clubs circle.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s interest will result in concrete bids during the upcoming January transfer window and beyond. Sunderland, however, have done a good job at securing the futures of their best young talent in recent seasons. Though Sunderland have lost the likes of Mason Cotcher, Toby Bell and Josh Robertson in recent seasons, their departures have become the exceptions rather than the rule.

Sunderland’s hierarchy need only point towards Academy of Light graduates Tommy Wtason Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson, and Zak Johnson - all of whom have enjoyed game time this season to varying degrees after rising through the youth ranks on Wearside. The Black Cats are also fast becoming renowned for handing chances to young players and developing them.

Jobe Bellingham is a regular in Régis Le Bris’ team at just 19 years old and debuted for the Black Cats as a 17-year-old, while the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Romaine Mundle and Eliezer Mayenda were also trusted by Sunderland at a young age.