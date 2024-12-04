Man Utd join Tottenham in January race for Sunderland stalwart - report

Sunderland star Anthony Patterson continues to be a man in demand this winter

Manchester United are the latest club to consider a January swoop for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, according to reports.

The Black Cats stopper has been in impressive form this season, and has established himself as a key presence on Wearside in recent times. Aside from a short period of injury earlier in the campaign, the 24-year-old has been a virtual ever-present for his boyhood club since breaking into the first team picture, and has 137 senior appearances to his name at the time of writing.

Indeed, Patterson’s recent performances have been enough to attract the attention of a number of mooted suitors. According to various reports, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a January swoop for the Sunderland star following a long-term injury to usual number one Guglielmo Vicario, while the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace have also previously been mentioned as admirers.

But as per an update from the Daily Mail, Spurs could face competition for Patterson’s services this winter from fellow Premier League giants United. It is suggested that the Red Devils are considering a reshuffle of their goalkeeping options in January, with current understudy Altay Bayindir facing the exit from Old Trafford, and third choice Tom Heaton turning 39 in April.

As a consequence, United could be in the market for another alternative in the new year, and have supposedly earmarked Patterson as a possible target. It is also understood that the Red Devils continue to hold an interest in fellow Sunderland academy graduate Chris Rigg.

For their part, the Black Cats also have Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu on their books as senior goalkeeping options, while teenage talent Matty Young has caught the eye during the fledgling stages of his loan stint with League Two outfit Salford City. Whether any of that trio would be deemed immediate replacements for Patterson in the event of a January departure, however, remains to be seen.

To that end, a report from talkSPORT has claimed that Sunderland are eyeing up a goalkeeping swoop for their own, with Wigan Athletic prospect Sam Tickle on their radar. The England U21 international joined the Latics’ youth academy in 2012, but was released at the end of the 2017/18 campaign before managing to earn a scholarship at the Brick Community Stadium just a year later following a stint with non-league side Pilkington.