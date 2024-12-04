Matty Young’s transfer future has just become a little clearer amid speculation heading into January

Matty Young’s short-term future ahead of the transfer window has become clearer.

Karl Robinson handed the 18-year-old shot-stopper his first EFL start as Salford City defeated Harrogate Town in League Two on Tuesday night, with Young pulling off a tremendous double save and keeping in the first half before keeping a clean sheet.

Starting against Harrogate Town may well be significant in more ways than one for Young. After joining Salford City on loan last season, the Sunderland man has been limited to just cup appearances with the player impressing in the EFL Cup, Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup.

However, during the early part of the season, Young had played back up to 35-year-old Jamie Jones in the league. It is understood that Sunderland were considering a loan recall for the goalkeeper in the January window owing to his lack of EFL game time. But with Young now seemingly manager Karl Robinson’s first choice, Young’s transfer future this winter has just become clearer. Should he continue to play in League Two, it is understood that Young is likely to stay at Salford City.

Young’s FA Cup performance last weekend helped earn Salford City a lucrative tie against Premier League champions Manchester City in the third round proper. The Gary Neville-owned club are currently 11th in the league with 24 points from 17 games so far this season.

Sunderland recently confirmed that Young has put pen to paper on a new deal on Wearside that is set to run until 2028 with the goalkeeper seen as an eventual long-term first-team option if/when fellow homegrown goalkeeper Anthony Patterson departs the club.

Speaking after the announcement of Young’s new deal, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’re pleased with Matty’s progress at present and thrilled that he has extended his contract through to 2028. His recent England Under-20 debut at 17 years of age provides a nice reference point of where he is currently and through continued hard work and dedication, he can go on to achieve much more.”